Ravens waive Laquon Treadwell, place Damarion Williams on IR

The Ravens opened a pair of spots on their 53-man roster Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens have waived wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and placed defensive back Damarion Williams on injured reserve. The spots could be filled by running back Dalvin Cook, who recently signed to the practice squad, and tight end Mark Andrews, who has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Treadwell played in five games this season and caught one pass for 16 yards in Week 18. Williams made his only appearance of the regular season in that game.

The Ravens will find out who they play in the divisional round on Monday afternoon. If the Steelers win, it will be an AFC North matchup and the Ravens will host the Texans if the Bills prevail in Buffalo.