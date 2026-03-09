 Skip navigation
Ravens won’t tender Keaton Mitchell as a restricted free agent

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:59 PM

Running back Keaton Mitchell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this week.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens will not extend a restricted free agent tender to the three-year veteran. The lowest, right of first refusal tender carries a salary of $3.52 million.

Mitchell made the Ravens after going undrafted in 2023 and ran 47 times for 396 yards and two touchdowns before tearing his ACL late in his rookie season. He returned for five games in 2024 and had 59 carries for 341 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Given how many former Ravens assistant coaches followed John Harbaugh to the Giants and the team’s early move to sign former Ravens players in free agency, that could be a landing spot for Mitchell as he looks to continue his NFL career in 2026.