Ravens working out whether Malik Cunningham will be a quarterback or receiver

One of the things the Ravens will be working out during their offseason program is what role they envision Malik Cunningham playing on their offense.

Cunningham was a quarterback at Louisville, but he also worked as a wide receiver and on special teams after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. While his work last summer at all spots drew positive reviews, he wound up on New England’s practice squad and only made one regular season appearance before the Ravens signed him to their active roster.

The Ravens gave him four offensive snaps during the regular season and head coach John Harbaugh said this week that they’ll continue to look at him at multiple spots heading into the 2024 campaign.

“I think that remains to be seen,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to take a look at him and see how he does. He’s definitely developmental as a quarterback. He’s developmental as a wide receiver, too. But he’s a good athlete. He’s a good person. He’s a competitive guy, he wants to do well.”

Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson are the other quarterbacks on the depth chart while Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Tylan Wallace are their returning wideouts.