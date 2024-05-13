Ravens wrap up draft class by signing four picks, including third-round pick Adisa Isaac

The Ravens have their entire draft class under contract.

They signed five picks early this month and they finished up deals with their other four selections on Monday. Third-round linebacker Adisa Isaac, fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker, fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali, and sixth-round quarterback Devin Leary all signed four-year deals with the team.

Isaac had 7.5 sacks at Penn State last year and will join another former Nittany Lion in Odafe Oweh in Baltimore’s pass rush rotation. Walker was limited to eight games due to eligibility questions at North Carolina last season and caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns once he was cleared to play.

Ali is recovering from a torn biceps and Leary is trying to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson.