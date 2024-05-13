 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens wrap up draft class by signing four picks, including third-round pick Adisa Isaac

  
Published May 13, 2024 05:02 PM

The Ravens have their entire draft class under contract.

They signed five picks early this month and they finished up deals with their other four selections on Monday. Third-round linebacker Adisa Isaac, fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker, fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali, and sixth-round quarterback Devin Leary all signed four-year deals with the team.

Isaac had 7.5 sacks at Penn State last year and will join another former Nittany Lion in Odafe Oweh in Baltimore’s pass rush rotation. Walker was limited to eight games due to eligibility questions at North Carolina last season and caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns once he was cleared to play.

Ali is recovering from a torn biceps and Leary is trying to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson.