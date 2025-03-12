RB AJ Dillon agrees to a deal with the Eagles

The Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back AJ Dillon, according to multiple reports.

Dillon replaces Kenneth Gainwell as Saquon Barkley’s backup after Gainwell signed with the Steelers.

Dillon, 26, is trying to return from a neck injury that he initially had in 2023. He missed all of last season on injured reserve.

He totaled at least 600 rushing yards and at least 800 yards from scrimmage in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In his five seasons, Dillon has 597 carries for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns as well as 86 catches for 763 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers made Dillon a second-round pick in 2020.