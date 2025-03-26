Recent moves give Giants ability to objectively assess QBs in draft

The Giants have added a pair of veteran quarterbacks in recent days, if you haven’t heard. While the acquisition of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson doesn’t remove the Giants from the conversation regarding the drafting of a quarterback in round one or two, it gives the Giants something they needed almost as badly as they needed an answer at quarterback.

They now have the ability to fully and properly assess the options in the draft at quarterback, untainted by their needs.

Teams constantly say they’re hoping to draft the best available player, and that they won’t be drafting for need. But need necessarily influences the assessment of the best available player.

Need also can create bias in the assessment of a player. If a team needs a quarterback, the team is more likely to find a reason to like a given quarterback.

In contrast, if a team doesn’t need a quarterback, it can make a totally unbiased assessment of the various options. And it can make the best selection possible when the time comes to make the pick.

With the draft 29 days away, the Giants can now focus on the options with the third overall pick (and the 34th) without regard to the urgency to add a quarterback. And if they decide that their best path entails taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 or some other quarterback at No. 34 or trading back into the first round for a quarterback, they can do it without the nagging sense that they need to do something at quarterback.