Red Zone-like “Gold Zone” channel to air on Peacock during Paris Olympics

Fans of the NFL’s Red Zone Channel will get a familiar feel from one aspect of Peacock’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Peacock will air a Gold Zone show from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, every day from July 27 to August 10, and much like the NFL’s Red Zone, it will feature live look-ins at the most exciting moments during each day’s action in Paris.

Also making it familiar to Red Zone viewers is that each day’s coverage will open with Scott Hanson hosting, just as he has for many years on the NFL’s Red Zone Channel. After Hanson’s shift ends, he’ll be followed each day by Andrew Siciliano, who hosted DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel for many years as part of the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The final shift each day will be hosted by Matt Iseman and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of American Ninja Warrior.

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, of the Summer Olympics.