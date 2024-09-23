Ref Tra Blake: From our view we saw no pass interference on the Chiefs in the end zone

Kansas City’s Bryan Cook got away with pass interference when he hit Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts in the end zone on what could have been a touchdown pass on Sunday night, but after the Chiefs escaped with a victory, referee Tra Blake said the officials on the field didn’t see a penalty.

“That is a real-time call that officials have to make a judgment on. From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed,” Blake told pool reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Blake said the officials just have to make their best assessment in the moment, and in that particular moment they didn’t think Cook interfered with Pitts.

“That is a judgment call and in real-time, with the angle we had, we did not feel that there was a foul committed,” Blake reiterated.

That answer won’t sit well with Falcons fans, but all Blake could do is say the officials make the best calls they can.

“That’s a real-time judgment call for us,” Blake said. “We do the best we can to make that decision.”