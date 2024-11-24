Report: 49ers optimistic Trent Williams will play Sunday

The 49ers won’t have quarterback Brock Purdy in Green Bay on Sunday, but they hope to have left tackle Trent Williams available to block for Brandon Allen.

Williams is dealing with an ankle injury that led the team to list him as questionable to play this weekend and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is optimistic that he will be able to play. Williams did not practice at all this week.

Williams is expected to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made about his status.

Purdy has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and word on Sunday morning was that the 49ers believe he’ll be able to return next week. Defensive end Nick Bosa has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

