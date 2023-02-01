 Skip navigation
Report: Aaron Glenn gets second interview with Colts

  
Published February 1, 2023 02:05 PM
Given the Colts have interviewed 13 HC candidates, seven of whom have been back for second interviews, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the direction Indianapolis is heading.

The Colts will have a second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He becomes the seventh candidate to get a second interview, joining Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Glenn also has drawn interest from the Cardinals, whose head coaching job remains open.

In the 2022 hiring cycle, Glenn interviewed with the Saints and Broncos.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach and five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.