Jets’ support for tush push could be a sign that they plan to use it with Justin Fields

The Jets were among the 10 teams that voted to keep the tush push, defying the league’s desire to kill the play.

Could it be a sign that the Jets are planning to incorporate the technique into their offense, given that quarterback Justin Fields is on track to be the starter?

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Fields has attempted 12 push sneaks in his career. Eleven resulted in first downs.

Since 2021, only two quarterbacks have run the play more than Fields. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 100 attempts (with an 86 percent success rate) and Bills quarterback Josh Allen has done it 55 times, with success happening on 50 occasions.

Fields’s 11-of-12 conversion rate puts him at a higher average than Hurts or Allen, with 91.667 percent success. So, yes, it’s entirely possible that the Jets opted to defy the wishes of the league office in order to advance the objectives of the team’s new coaching staff.