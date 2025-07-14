 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Jerry Rice thinks the 49ers changed too much this offseason

  
Published July 14, 2025 05:19 AM

One of the greatest 49ers of all time thinks the 2025 version of the team may struggle with a roster that was overhauled too much.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice says he sees a team in flux when he looks at what the 49ers have ahead of them.

“I just feel like we added on too many pieces. The reason why I say that is these guys are young guys,” Rice told Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “Super Bowl 60 is going to be here in San Francisco [at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara]. I would have preferred to sort of leave everything like last year, add on to that, and have a chance for this coming year.”

Rice thinks the 49ers may be relying on too much youth.

“A lot of young guys. Now, can Kyle Shanahan pull it together and can these guys jell? We have to wait and see,” Rice said. “But there’s this big question mark if it’s going to work.“I’m always going to go Niners no matter what. But we’re bringing in so many young players. It’s going to take a while for that team to jell. If it doesn’t happen this year, then maybe the next couple of years.”