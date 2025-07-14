Nick Sirianni wants Eagles focused on sustained success, not a repeat

The Eagles will hand out Super Bowl rings this week in a ceremony that will make a clear line between celebrating their win over the Chiefs in February and what’s to come over the rest of 2025.

For many people, that will mean discussing the Eagles’ chances of repeating as champions. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni won’t be using the word repeat, however.

Sirianni said that the team is “talking about sustained success” rather than repeating because he wants players focused on the present rather than looking too far ahead or at what happened in the past.

“You either can be right where you are, or you can look at it like, ‘How are we going to get back to the Super Bowl?’ Error,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Man, resting on your laurels and resting on your past accomplishments? Error. That builds your confidence and stuff like that. But I think it’s just again, being right back into [what you’re doing now]. That doesn’t mean that it’s easy. You’re in the building, and everyone has the common goal of getting better, and this and that. But then you go outside, and there are things pulling you in different directions because of the success. And that’s where it becomes tricky. It’s just making sure that you’re focused and locked in of where you are in each individual day. I know that’s boring. But success takes what it takes.”

The Eagles have made the playoffs four straight years and they’ve advanced to two Super Bowls, so the approach Sirianni has put in place is working pretty well. With the talent that’s in place and under contract, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be able to sustain that success well beyond the coming season.