Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts criticism is BS, he does what’s needed to win

  
Published July 14, 2025 12:20 PM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to hear the word repeat as the team prepares for the 2025 season and he doesn’t want to hear another round of discussions about whether Jalen Hurts is an elite quarterback.

That has been a popular topic of conversation around Philadelphia over the last few years and Sirianni believes it is “bulls—t” to continue trying to make the argument that Hurts is along for the ride with a group of talented players who carried him to a Super Bowl title. Sirianni challenged people to point to any championship team that isn’t stocked with quality players and noted that “anybody who plays quarterback is going to want to throw it 50 times a game” before saying that Hurts’s top priority is winning rather than his statistics.

“Anytime, I hear that, it’s cool, it’s like a nice debate thing that people like to have,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And I get it, there’s a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate. I understand that, but we’re talking about the ultimate team game there is and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game. . . . It’s the most ultimate team game there is. And what I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win.”

Super Bowl titles have a way of inoculating quarterbacks from nitpicks about their game, so the scrutiny that Hurts faced before February’s win in New Orleans may now be directed to others who haven’t been able to reach the top of the NFL mountain. If it isn’t, Sirianni has already let us know what he thinks of the discourse.