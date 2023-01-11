 Skip navigation
Report: Adam Peters declines interview requests with Titans, Cardinals

  
Published January 11, 2023 10:40 AM
nbc_pk_hcvacancies_230110
January 10, 2023 02:53 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through the current head coaching vacancies across the NFL, and decide which jobs are the most attractive for potential suitors.

The Cardinals and Titans can take one name off of their General Manager wish list.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters has declined to interview with Arizona and Tennessee. Instead, Peters will focus on continuing to help San Francisco in its postseason run.

Peters has been with the 49ers for six seasons. He’s in his second year as assistant G.M. after spending four years as the club’s vice president of player personnel.

Previously, Peters was with the Broncos from 2009-2016, advancing to director of college scouting in his last season there.

He also spent time with the Patriots’ scouting department.

Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim has stepped away from the franchise while former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson was fired on Dec. 6.