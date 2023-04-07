 Skip navigation
Report: Aldon Smith sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to felony DUI

  
Published April 7, 2023 01:48 PM
Former NFL edge rusher Aldon Smith was sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading no contest to a felony DUI charge, TMZ Sports reports.

Smith was sentenced Friday in a Northern California courtroom for an incident in Redwood City, California, in December 2021. He began his sentence immediately.

Smith, who played for the 49ers and Cowboys, also received five years of supervised probation.

Police allege that Smith rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a stop sign on a freeway off-ramp, injuring the other driver. Smith appeared intoxicated, and police said they found marijuana in Smith’s pocket and empty bottles of rum and vodka in his car.

Smith, 33, cut a deal with prosecutors in January, with the court agreeing not to sentence him to more than 18 months in state prison as part of the plea.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in 2011, made 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games. His career then became derailed due to legal issues.

He missed four full seasons before returning to the NFL in 2020, starting 16 games for the Cowboys. That is the last time he has played.

Smith signed with the Seahawks in the 2020 offseason, but he was released out of the preseason, and his career likely is finished.