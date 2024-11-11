Report: Alex Highsmith to undergo MRI, likely out 2-3 games

The Steelers won a big matchup against the Commanders on Sunday, but they will likely be without one of their key players for a couple of weeks.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, linebacker Alex Highsmith is set to undergo an MRI for the ankle injury he suffered against Washington and is likely out for two to three games.

But the Steelers are likely to get fellow Nick Herbig back for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. He’s missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Highsmith had to exit the game with his injury in the fourth quarter. Multiple reporters noted Highsmith was on crutches in the locker room after the game.

In his fifth season, Highsmith has recorded 3.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in 2024.

Herbig’s recorded 2.5 sacks with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.