 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Alex Highsmith to undergo MRI, likely out 2-3 games

  
Published November 11, 2024 12:26 PM

The Steelers won a big matchup against the Commanders on Sunday, but they will likely be without one of their key players for a couple of weeks.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, linebacker Alex Highsmith is set to undergo an MRI for the ankle injury he suffered against Washington and is likely out for two to three games.

But the Steelers are likely to get fellow Nick Herbig back for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. He’s missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Highsmith had to exit the game with his injury in the fourth quarter. Multiple reporters noted Highsmith was on crutches in the locker room after the game.

In his fifth season, Highsmith has recorded 3.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in 2024.

Herbig’s recorded 2.5 sacks with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.