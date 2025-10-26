 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:37 PM

Torre reports that Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game in Miami.

Torre adds that the game was organized by Curtis Meeks, who was included in the sweeping federal indictment that named more than 30 defendants.

The indictment accuses Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups of serving as a “face card” in rigged poker games. His presence and involvement was used to lure “fish” who were swindled with high-tech methods for fixing the game.

Gates, who spent sixteen seasons with the Chargers, retired after the 2018 season. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

He has not yet been accused of any wrongdoing or named in any federal court filings. Gates currently works for the Chargers as a Legends Ambassador.