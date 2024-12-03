Report: Azeez Al-Shaair to appeal three-game suspension

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will appeal his three-game suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL announced Al-Shaair’s suspension on Tuesday morning. The league noted that Al-Shaair was suspended for repeated violations of health and safety rules.

Al-Shaair’s appeal will be heard by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson — the appeal officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Al-Shaair is currently slated to be reinstated after Houston’s Week 17 matchup against Baltimore on Christmas Day. The Texans are on their bye in Week 14. They’ll play the Dolphins in Week 14 and take on the Chiefs in Week 15.