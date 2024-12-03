 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_warreneberflus_241203.jpg
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
nbc_pft_poles_241203.jpg
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
nbc_pft_mccafrey_241203.jpg
Wear and tear is too much on 49ers veterans

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_warreneberflus_241203.jpg
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
nbc_pft_poles_241203.jpg
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
nbc_pft_mccafrey_241203.jpg
Wear and tear is too much on 49ers veterans

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Azeez Al-Shaair to appeal three-game suspension

  
Published December 3, 2024 09:43 AM

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will appeal his three-game suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL announced Al-Shaair’s suspension on Tuesday morning. The league noted that Al-Shaair was suspended for repeated violations of health and safety rules.

Al-Shaair’s appeal will be heard by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson — the appeal officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Al-Shaair is currently slated to be reinstated after Houston’s Week 17 matchup against Baltimore on Christmas Day. The Texans are on their bye in Week 14. They’ll play the Dolphins in Week 14 and take on the Chiefs in Week 15.