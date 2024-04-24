 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconsandeagles_240424.jpg
ATL, PHI tampering review won’t wrap before draft
nbc_pft_jerryjonesdraft_240424.jpg
Jones: Cowboys are ‘all in’ on 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_peytononmccarthy_240424.jpg
Manning: Broncos are ‘very interested’ in McCarthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconsandeagles_240424.jpg
ATL, PHI tampering review won’t wrap before draft
nbc_pft_jerryjonesdraft_240424.jpg
Jones: Cowboys are ‘all in’ on 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_peytononmccarthy_240424.jpg
Manning: Broncos are ‘very interested’ in McCarthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bears extend assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham’s contract

  
Published April 24, 2024 09:44 AM

The Bears have spent the last few months coming up with a plan for the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the key players in that process has been rewarded ahead of the first round.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have extended the contract of assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham. The move comes a day after General Manager Ryan Poles said he has been “blessed” to have Cunningham by his side in Chicago.

“Just, especially when you reflect back to the first two years getting this thing off the ground, to have a guy like him,” Poles said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “It’s not a yes man that keeps me in line when I start getting off track, to keep our staff together when I get pulled in different directions. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for Ian as well being there and being an unbelievable partner.”

Cunningham has been a candidate for G.M. openings, so he may not be in Chicago long but it’s clear that he’ll be set to remain with the team as long as he wants.