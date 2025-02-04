 Skip navigation
Report: Bears hire Jeremy Garrett as their DL coach

  
Published February 4, 2025 04:31 PM

The Bears are hiring Jeremy Garrett as their new defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Garrett held the same position for the Jaguars in 2024.

Garrett was a defensive lineman at Ole Miss from 2005-07 under defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who hired Garrett in Jacksonville last season when he became defensive coordinator.

Garrett became a loan officer at a bank in Southaven, Mississippi, after his playing career ended and he earned his MBA. A high school principal walked into Garrett’s office at the bank and asked whether Garrett would consider helping the high school team.

That quickly became his new full-time line of work, with stints at Liberty University, Auburn and the Browns. Cleveland hired him as the assistant defensive line coach in 2020, kick-starting his NFL coaching career.