Report: Bears hire Jeremy Garrett as their DL coach

The Bears are hiring Jeremy Garrett as their new defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Garrett held the same position for the Jaguars in 2024.

Garrett was a defensive lineman at Ole Miss from 2005-07 under defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who hired Garrett in Jacksonville last season when he became defensive coordinator.

Garrett became a loan officer at a bank in Southaven, Mississippi, after his playing career ended and he earned his MBA. A high school principal walked into Garrett’s office at the bank and asked whether Garrett would consider helping the high school team.

That quickly became his new full-time line of work, with stints at Liberty University, Auburn and the Browns. Cleveland hired him as the assistant defensive line coach in 2020, kick-starting his NFL coaching career.