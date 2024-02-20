Report: Bears will have quarterback plan in place by next week

What will the Bears do at quarterback? Technically, that’s for them to know and the rest of us to find out.

The Bears reportedly don’t know yet. They reportedly will by next week.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bears expect to have a plan in place at the quarterback position by next week, at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Breer also reports that the Bears “got inquiries from other teams” about quarterback Justin Fields at the Senior Bowl. Those inquiries are normal, however. It’s part of the due diligence in which every team engages.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether the Bears intend to keep Fields and figure out what his ceiling could be or use the first overall pick on a quarterback like Caleb Williams, who could have a much higher ceiling.

One key factor will be what they could get for Fields, versus what they could get for the first overall pick. If someone will give up a boatload of draft picks, and perhaps an established veteran player, to move up, maybe the Bears will trade down and keep Fields.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Bears have plenty of options. Sometimes, that’s a bad thing. Because, at some point, you have to pick one of them.

The Bears will need to choose between trading Fields or trading the pick. Unless, of course, they keep Fields for 2024 and park Caleb Williams on the bench for a year. Which is unlikely but which still represents another one of their various available options.