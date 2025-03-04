 Skip navigation
Report: Bears won’t tender LB Jack Sanborn

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:34 PM

It looks like linebacker Jack Sanborn will get a chance to hit the open market.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bears will not tender Sanborn a contract as a restricted free agent.

Sanborn has appeared in 48 games and made 19 starts for the Bears over the last three seasons. He had 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in those games.

The lowest restricted free agent tender for this season is $3.263 million. The Bears may think they can re-sign Sanborn at a lower number after he gets a sense of the market over the coming days.