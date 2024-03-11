Report: Ben Bartch agrees to a one-year deal to stay with 49ers

Offensive guard Ben Bartch is staying in San Francisco on a one-year deal, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Bartch was scheduled to become a free agent this week.

He appeared in five games for the 49ers in 2023 after the team signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in November, adding depth with injuries to starters Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford.

The Jaguars made Bartch a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 46 games with 20 starts in his career.

San Francisco agreed to terms with right tackle Colton McKivitz on Friday.