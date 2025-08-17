 Skip navigation
Report: Bengals listening to trade offers for Trey Hendrickson

  
There’s been no sign of progress on a new contract for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati and that could lead to a change of address before the start of the regular season.

NFL Media reports that the Bengals are listening to trade offers for Hendrickson from other clubs. The Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to seek out a trade this offseason, but no deal came together.

Hendrickson skipped the team’s offseason program and the first few days of training camp before reporting. He has not practiced since rejoining the team and has said multiple times this offseason that he will not play out the year under the terms of his current contract.

Hendrickson is set to make $16 million under that pact, but is looking for a raise after recording 35 sacks over the last two seasons. Any team trading for him would need to take care of that desire while also satisfying the Bengals’ demands for compensation, so it’s far from a sure thing that there will be any more luck putting a swap together at this point in the calendar.