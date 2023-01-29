 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Bengals sign QB coach Dan Pitcher to extension

  
Published January 29, 2023 03:11 AM
nbc_pft_cinoffensevskc_230126
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack what’s different about this Bengals offense from the 2021 AFC Championship, from an inconsistent offensive line to Joe Burrow being one of the best zone QBs.

Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher popped up as a candidate for offensive coordinator openings this month, but the Bengals have reportedly moved to make sure that he sticks around Cincinnati a little longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals signed Pitcher to a contract extension . Pitcher spoke with the Buccaneers about their opening this week and the Ravens had also expressed interest in speaking with him.

Pitcher is in his third year as the Bengals quarterbacks coach and he has been in the organization since 2016. He worked in scouting for the Colts before coming to the Bengals.

The Bengals will be moving on to contract talks with Pitcher’s top pupil once their season is over. Joe Burrow is eligible for an extension this offseason and locking him up figures to be a top offseason priority.