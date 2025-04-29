Report: Bengals to exercise Dax Hill’s fifth-year option

The Bengals have reportedly made their call about their option on defensive back Dax Hill’s contract for the 2026 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals will pick up Hill’s fifth-year option. Hill was the final pick in the first round in 2022 and the Bengals’ move guarantees his $12.682 million salary for his fifth season.

Hill is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week Five of last season. He had 25 tackles, a sack, and two passes defensed before his injury.

Hill spent his rookie season as a reserve, but started every game during the 2023 campaign. He had 110 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in those appearances.