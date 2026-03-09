 Skip navigation
Report: Bengals will not tender QB Jake Browning

  
Published March 9, 2026 09:53 AM

The Bengals will head into the new league year without a clear backup behind Joe Burrow.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cincinnati is not tendering Jake Browning as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent this week.

Browning, 29, started three games for the Bengals in 2025 with poor results, leading the club to trade for Joe Flacco. Browning completed 64.8 percent of his throws in five games last season for 771 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Browning previously started seven games for the Bengals in 2023, with Cincinnati going 4-3 in those starts. He completed 70.4 percent of his passes that year for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven picks.

Fowler adds that the Bengals are open to bringing back Browning.

Flacco is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this week.