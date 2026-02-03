Report: Bengals WR coach Troy Walters declines Bears OC interview request

The Bears are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it reportedly won’t be Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Walters declined an interview request from Chicago for the opening on Ben Johnson’s staff. He will remain in Cincinnati to work with a group fronted by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Walters has been on the Bengals’ staff since 2020. The former Vikings, Colts, Cardinals and Lions wideout held several coaching jobs at the collegiate level before moving to the NFL.

The Bears have also requested an interview with Cardinals passing game specialist Connor Senger for the coordinator job. Declan Doyle had the post in 2025, but moved on to the same job with the Ravens.