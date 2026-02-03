Bears request interview with Connor Senger for offensive coordinator

Declan Doyle’s move to the Ravens has left the Bears with an opening at offensive coordinator.

One candidate to fill it is Connor Senger. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with the Cardinals’ pass game specialist.

Senger joined the Cardinals as a coaching fellow in 2022 and took on his current role after working as a quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.

Senger has drawn interest as a quarterbacks coach in recent days as teams put together their coaching staffs ahead of the 2026 season and he also served as the offensive coordinator for the East team in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. Senger called plays in that role, but Bears head coach Ben Johnson handles those duties in Chicago.