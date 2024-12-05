Report: Bill Belichick interviewed for UNC head coaching vacancy

Is Bill Belichick headed to college football?

Apparently, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

According to Grant Hughes of InsideCarolina.com, Belichick interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina this week.

The Tar Heels fired Mack Brown on Nov. 26 and Belichick is among a group of candidates to speak with the university about becoming its next head coach.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann are also under consideration for the role, Hughes reports.

This is the first known interview Belichick has taken in this coaching cycle. It would be a clear surprise if Belichick were to ultimately head to the college ranks, especially as there are already three NFL head coaching vacancies, with more surely to come after the season — if not before.

While Belichick’s father, Steve, was a coach at the Naval Academy, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has not coached at the college level himself.