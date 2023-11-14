Bills fire Ken Dorsey

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last week that he had given no consideration to firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, but that view changed in the wake of Monday night’s 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have fired Dorsey. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over the coordinator role on an interim basis.

Dorsey was promoted from quarterbacks coach to the coordinator job after Brian Daboll left to become the Giants head coach in 2022. The team finished second in points last year and they are eighth in the league this season, but they have lost four of six games and have killed much of the offensive momentum they do generate by turning the ball over 18 times.

Brady became the Panthers offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule after helping build a potent LSU offense around Joe Burrow, but, like Dorsey, was fired before the end of his second season. He joined the Bills staff last season and will now be tasked with putting Josh Allen and the rest of the offense on a trajectory that can get them back to the playoffs.