Report: Bills restructure contracts of Josh Allen, Von Miller

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:29 PM
nbc_bfa_rodgers_230313
March 13, 2023 04:30 PM
Michael Holley and Mike Smith ponder Aaron Rodgers’ true feelings about potentially moving on from the Packers and wonder if the Jets should have any concerns.

The Bills were $11 million over the salary cap after linebacker Matt Milano signed an extension over the weekend to free up $6 million. It didn’t take the team long to get under the cap.

The Bills have restructured the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and outside linebacker Von Miller, creating approximately $32 million in salary cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Allen was scheduled to make a base salary of $27.5 million and count $39.772 million against the salary cap.

Miller was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million with a cap hit of $18.615 million.

The Bills agreed to terms with former Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern on Monday and re-signed defensive back Cam Lewis, punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. They lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears.