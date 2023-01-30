 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Brian Callahan is expected to have second interview with Colts this week

  
Published January 30, 2023 10:44 AM
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to have a second interview with the Colts this week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. It could happen as soon as Wednesday.

Callahan had his first interview with the Colts on Jan. 20.

He is expected to interview with the Cardinals on Thursday.

Callahan became offensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The Colts began with a list of 14 candidates. They have whittled that to a shorter list of finalists, which includes second interviews for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.