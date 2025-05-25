 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers isn’t interested in joining the Saints

  
Published May 25, 2025 07:27 AM

When free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said he could be joining a team that “might play in Chicago this year,” the obvious inference was that Rodgers was referring to the Steelers.

But another team to which Rodgers has been linked also has a 2025 regular-season game at Soldier Field. The Saints.

Via Tina Howell of CanalStreetChronicles.com, Rodgers separately said during that same Q&A session at a “Mike Stud” concert (yes, this is what my life has come to) that he’s not interested in joining the Saints.

Asking if he’d ever consider playing for the Saints, Rodgers quickly said, “No.”

He then said, “That the answer. I’ve played there a couple times. But no, I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”

That leaves the Saints with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener to do battle in camp for the starting job. Unless they add a current free agent (like Ryan Tannehill), trade for a veteran in a crowded house (Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, for instance), or pounce on someone who inevitably gets cut.