Aaron Rodgers drops a hint that he’ll be heading for Pittsburgh

  
Published May 23, 2025 08:04 PM

Aaron Rodgers’s 184-minute visit with Joe Rogan revealed no clues about his football destination for 2025. A 32-second clip that surfaced on Friday does.

During an appearance last weekend in Austin with a rapper who goes by the stage name of “Mike Stud,” Rodgers was asked whether he’d ever sign with the Bears.

“I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” Rodgers replied.

The Steelers play in Chicago this year. The Saints do, too, but there has been no link between the quarterback-needy Saints and the free agent who says he’s up for anything and committed to nothing.

At some point, sooner than later, he’ll presumably committing to something for 2025. For now, the wait continues.