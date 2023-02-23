 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos hire Chris Banjo as assistant special teams coach

  
Published February 23, 2023 01:59 PM
nbc_bfa_nfldraft_230223
February 23, 2023 03:56 PM
Connor Rogers joins Michael Smith and Natalie on the show to discuss Bryce Young's highly anticipated combine and his favorite quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The Cardinals released core special teams player Chris Banjo earlier Thursday, but he already has another job lined up.

The Broncos are hiring Banjo as their assistant special teams coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Banjo played for Sean Payton with the Saints in 2017-18.

The Broncos have hired Ben Kotwica as their special teams coordinator and Mike Westhoff as their assistant head coach, so special teams will be a high priority for the team.

In his 10-year career, Banjo played 131 games with seven starts and has 143 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

He played 287 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense in 13 games last season for the Cardinals.