 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos interviewed Ronald Curry for their OC job

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:42 PM

The Broncos conducted their first offensive coordinator interview.

Ronald Curry completed an interview with the team, Gabriel Parker of The Denver Post reports.

Curry, 46, spent four seasons with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. He was the wide receivers coach with the Saints from 2018-20 and the quarterbacks coach during Payton’s last season with the team in 2021.

Curry stayed two more seasons in New Orleans before leaving for Buffalo to become the quarterbacks coach for the Bills. Josh Allen won the MVP award in 2024.

Curry interviewed for the Broncos’ offensive coordinator job when Payton was hired in Denver in 2023. Joe Lombardi held the job for the past three seasons before his firing this week.

Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb is the favorite to replace Lombardi if Webb doesn’t get the head coaching job in Las Vegas.