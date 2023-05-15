 Skip navigation
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Browns considered signing Melvin Ingram before Za’Darius Smith trade

  
Published May 15, 2023 09:20 AM

The Browns traded for Za’Darius Smith late last week, but he wasn’t the only veteran edge rusher on their radar.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team was considering signing free agent Melvin Ingram before coming to agreement on a trade with the Vikings. They were reportedly looking at a one-year deal similar to the one that Jadeveon Clowney signed with the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Ingram had 22 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while appearing in every regular season game for the Dolphins last season. He had two tackles in their playoff loss to the Bills.

With Smith moving to Cleveland, Ingram remains available for any other teams in the market for veteran pass rushers.