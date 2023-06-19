Report: Browns likely add a running back but not a “big-name back”

The Browns aren’t re-signing Kareem Hunt, reportedly because the team believes he has lost his speed . Hunt’s departure, though, leaves a hole.

The Browns have Jerome Ford as the backup to Nick Chubb, with Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly Jr. as other backs on the roster. Ford, a fifth-round pick in 2022, had only eight touches for 12 yards last season. Felton and Kelly have combined for 40 rushes for 116 yards and 22 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns in their careers.

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are among the running backs who remain free agents.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the Browns like add another running back but not a “big-name back .” That rules out Elliott and Cook and likely locks in Ford as the backup.

The third running back will have to play special teams.

Chubb had his career-high in carries last season with 302 and his second-most touches with 329 in playing his second-most snaps (660) in a single season. Those numbers could go up with the lack of proven veteran depth behind him.