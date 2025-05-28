Sean McDermott on using tush push: We’ll play within the rules

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was a vocal proponent of banning the tush push this offseason and said that being “proactive and responsible” when it comes to player safety was the reason for his stance.

McDermott’s view on the play was shared by 21 other teams, but the attempt to outlaw the play failed last week because 24 votes are necessary to make a rule change. McDermott took his position despite the Bills having success running the play with quarterback Josh Allen and the coach was asked on Tuesday whether the concerns he aired about the safety of the play this offseason will lead to a change to the team’s play calls this fall.

“We’ll play within the rules,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “The rules have now been set and we always do our best to play within the rules that are set up for us.”

Given the lack of change to the league’s rules and the team’s high conversion rate, McDermott’s answer suggests that any misgivings he might have about the play won’t stop the Bills from continuing to try to push Allen over the line.