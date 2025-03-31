 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott on tush push opposition: Being proactive about safety is right way to go

  
Published March 31, 2025 08:35 AM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared concerns about player safety when asked about a tush push ban at the Scouting Combine in February and he sounded like he is prepared to back the Packers’ proposal to prohibit the move at the league meetings on Monday.

McDermott is on the Competition Committee and reportedly took part in an animated conversation with Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and others about the proposal on Sunday. He acknowledged on Monday that there is not significant data showing increased injuries as a result of the play, but said he still believes that the best course of action is to act now.

“I’m not a doctor, so I’m not gonna get too deep into that situation in terms of how much data, how much sample,” McDermott said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP. “I don’t think that’s always really the best way to go. There’s other data out there that when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

While the Eagles are the team linked to the play most often, the Bills have had success running it as well. McDermott said his “biggest concern” is the health and safety of players, but was noncommittal when asked if those concerns will stop the Bills from using it if the play remains legal this week.