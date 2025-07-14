Jets, Garrett Wilson agree to four-year contract extension

The Jets’ new regime isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to the club’s top receiver.

New York has agreed to a four-year contract extension with Garrett Wilson, according to multiple Monday reports.

The initial numbers indicate the deal is worth $130 million with $90 million guaranteed.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Wilson was already signed through 2026 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option in the spring. But having finished his third year in 2024, Wilson was eligible for a second contract, and now he has one.

Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his three seasons, playing all 51 games for which he’s been eligible. He set career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (seven) last season.

In all, he’s caught 279 passes for 3,249 yards with 14 TDs.

Wilson was the 2022 AP offensive rookie of the year. His teammate, cornerback Sauce Gardner, won the corresponding defensive award.

The No. 4 overall pick of the same draft, Gardner is also eligible for a contract extension. With Gardner’s deal done, it stands to reason the Jets will look to lock up Gardner sooner than later.