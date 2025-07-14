Despite not signing contract, Quinshon Judkins is subject to Personal Conduct Policy

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has yet to sign a contract. He’s technically not employed by the Browns.

As a result, many have asked a simple question: How can Judkins be subject to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy after being arrested on Saturday for misdemeanor domestic battery?

The short answer? He just is.

He’s the slightly longer answer, from the Personal Conduct Policy: “The provisions below apply to players under contract; all rookie players selected in the NFL College Draft; all undrafted rookie players following the NFL College Draft; all Draft-eligible players who attend a Scouting Combine or Pro Day or otherwise make themselves available for employment in the NFL; all unsigned veterans who were under contract in the prior League Year; and all other prospective players once they commence negotiations with a club concerning employment or otherwise make themselves available for employment in the NFL.”

Judkins falls within that broad language.

As recently explained in connection with the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston for something that allegedly happened in 2021, the policy potentially applies even to conduct occurring while the player is in college, before he ever declares for the NFL draft: “Nothing in this Policy should be read to limit the league’s authority to investigate or discipline potential Policy violations alleged to have occurred before a player is under contract or Draft-eligible.”

So, yes, the policy applies to Judkins for something that allegedly happened in July 2025. It also would have applied, potentially, to something that allegedly happened in July 2024. Or July 2023. Or earlier.