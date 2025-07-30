Report: Bucs agree to terms with RB Owen Wright

The Buccaneers worked out seven free agents Wednesday. They are signing at least one.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports the Bucs have reached agreement with running back Owen Wright.

Tampa Bay was in need of running back depth with Josh Williams and D.J. Williams sidelined. The team also worked out running backs Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright, quarterback Jordan McCloud, wide receivers Jacob Harris and Jaden Smith and tight end Holden Willis.

Wright also was a tryout player at the Bucs’ rookie minicamp in May.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Ravens but has played only one career regular-season game. Wright saw eight snaps on special teams in one game in 2023.

He had 89 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens against the Bucs in a 2023 preseason game.