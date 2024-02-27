Bucs to release Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are set to part ways with a veteran part of their defense.

According to multiple reports, the team will release edge rusher Shaq Barrett on Tuesday. Barrett has one year left on the four-year deal he signed with the team in 2021 and he had a $15 million bonus due next month.

Barrett addressed the possibility that his run in Tampa was over last month. He initially joined the Bucs on a one-year deal in 2019 and posted a career-high 19.5 sacks in his first season with the team. He was a second-team All-Pro that year, won a Super Bowl after the 2020 season and added 25.5 more sacks over his next four seasons with the NFC South club.

Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson remain on hand as edge rushers for the Bucs.