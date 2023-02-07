 Skip navigation
Report: Byron Leftwich has talked to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 7, 2023 06:07 AM
The Ravens interviewed Byron Leftwich for their offensive coordinator opening, but could Leftwich be headed to the college ranks?

Grace Remington of 247Sports reports that Leftwich has talked to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman about the Irish’s offensive coordinator opening last week and remains a “serious candidate .” Tommy Rees left Notre Dame for Alabama, creating the vacancy.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles fired Leftwich on Jan. 19 after a disappointing season that ended in a loss to the Cowboys at home in the wild card round in Tom Brady’s final game.

The Bucs averaged a league-best 30.4 points per game during the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons combined. But they fell to 18.4 points per game in 2022, ranking only 25th.

Their rushing game ranked last in the NFL, forcing Brady to attempt a career-high 756 passes.

Brady announced his retirement last week.