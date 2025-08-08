Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could return in time for Week 1

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has gone from fearing a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear to possibly playing in the season opener.

The Texans safety injured his knee Thursday, and it initially appeared a serious injury. An MRI later showed his ACL intact, however.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further testing indicates “it’s not out of the question that he could be back as soon as the regular-season opener.”

The Texans play the Rams on Sept. 7.

Gardner-Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February, was traded to the Texans in the offseason to upgrade their secondary.