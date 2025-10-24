 Skip navigation
Sports Apparel
Sports Apparel
Report: Carl Lawson agrees to terms with Ravens

  
Published October 23, 2025 09:12 PM

The Ravens have agreed to terms with defensive end Carl Lawson, Jordan Schultz of Always On! reports.

Lawson worked out for the Ravens before reaching agreement.

He had five sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games with the Cowboys last season. Lawson played 401 defensive snaps in 2024.

In his career, he has 32 sacks and 122 quarterback hits in his time with the Bengals (2017-20), Jets (2022-23) and Cowboys (2024).

The Ravens, who rank 30th in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed, can use all the help they can get.