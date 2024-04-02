Report: Carson Wentz signs one-year deal with Chiefs

The Chiefs signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report reports.

Wentz will backup Patrick Mahomes, with Chris Oladokun and Ian Book the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Wentz, 31, spent last season with the Rams and played two games with one start. He completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in 2023.

The Chiefs will be his fifth team in five years.

The Eagles made Wentz the second overall pick in 2016, and he spent five seasons with the team. He then went to the Colts and Commanders before landing in Los Angeles last season.

Mahomes has missed only four starts since he became the full-time starter in 2018.